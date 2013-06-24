Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
TV Shows
TV Shows
Under the Dome
Seasons
Under the Dome All seasons
Under the Dome
16+
Production year
2013
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
CBS
Series rating
6.5
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Under the Dome"
Season 1
13 episodes
24 June 2013 - 16 September 2013
Season 2
13 episodes
30 June 2014 - 22 September 2014
Season 3
13 episodes
25 June 2015 - 10 September 2015
