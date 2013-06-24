Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Under the Dome Seasons

Under the Dome All seasons

Under the Dome 16+
Production year 2013
Country USA
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel CBS

Series rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
All seasons of "Under the Dome"
Under the Dome - Season 1 Season 1
13 episodes 24 June 2013 - 16 September 2013
 
Under the Dome - Season 2 Season 2
13 episodes 30 June 2014 - 22 September 2014
 
Under the Dome - Season 3 Season 3
13 episodes 25 June 2015 - 10 September 2015
 
