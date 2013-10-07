"Price of Life" is a series about the challenging fate of a man who lost his love. After the death of his wife during childbirth, Shagin, a practicing doctor with a doctoral degree, is determined to uncover the cause of her demise. Due to his attempt to prove the guilt of medical workers, the man is unjustly sentenced to prison. Ilya acquires a legal education and, after his release, tries to defend the rights of people who have suffered from occupational injuries, negligence, and inadequate assistance.

