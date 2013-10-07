Menu
Cena zhizni (2013 - 2013)

Цена жизни 18+
Production year 2013
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 52 minutes
Runtime 13 hours 52 minutes

TV series description

"Price of Life" is a series about the challenging fate of a man who lost his love. After the death of his wife during childbirth, Shagin, a practicing doctor with a doctoral degree, is determined to uncover the cause of her demise. Due to his attempt to prove the guilt of medical workers, the man is unjustly sentenced to prison. Ilya acquires a legal education and, after his release, tries to defend the rights of people who have suffered from occupational injuries, negligence, and inadequate assistance.
Cast
Konstantin Lavronenko
Mihail Evlanov
Alisa Bogart
Gregori-Said Bagov
Aleksandr Vorobev
Dmitriy Kalistratov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.6 IMDb
Seasons
Cena zhizni - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 16 episodes
 
