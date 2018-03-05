Menu
Tot, kto chitaet mysli (2018 - 2018)

Тот, кто читает мысли 18+
Production year 2018
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 52 minutes
Прокатчик Star Media
Runtime 13 hours 52 minutes

TV series description

The TV series "The Mind Reader" is a Russian detective story about a criminal consultant named Daniil Romanov. He is a brilliant psychologist specializing in "mind reading" and detecting lies. He used to make a living by pretending to be a clairvoyant, but now he helps the police "crack" criminals and investigate complex cases. However, Romanov himself has many dark secrets that he successfully hides from colleagues and loved ones. The main goal of the hero is to seek revenge on the maniac who destroyed his life.
Cast
Andrey Rudenskiy
Anastasiya Mikulchina
Elizaveta Lotova
Nodar Siradze
Yehezkel Lazarov
Marta Kessler
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
3.9 IMDb
Seasons
Tot, kto chitaet mysli - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 16 episodes
 
Stills
