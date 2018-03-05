The TV series "The Mind Reader" is a Russian detective story about a criminal consultant named Daniil Romanov. He is a brilliant psychologist specializing in "mind reading" and detecting lies. He used to make a living by pretending to be a clairvoyant, but now he helps the police "crack" criminals and investigate complex cases. However, Romanov himself has many dark secrets that he successfully hides from colleagues and loved ones. The main goal of the hero is to seek revenge on the maniac who destroyed his life.

Expand