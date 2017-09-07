Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Tin Star All seasons
Tin Star
18+
Production year
2017
Country
Great Britain
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
Sky Atlantic
Series rating
7.5
Rate
11
votes
7.2
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Tin Star"
Season 1
10 episodes
7 September 2017
Season 2
9 episodes
24 January 2019
Season 3
6 episodes
10 December 2020
