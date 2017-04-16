Menu
Russian
The White Princess

The White Princess (2017 - 2017)

The White Princess 18+
Production year 2017
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 55 minutes
TV channel Starz
Runtime 7 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

"The White Princess" is a British-American historical drama series about the life and love of Elizabeth of York. The marriage of this young woman from the House of York to the heir of the influential House of Lancaster put an end to the long-standing civil war in England. However, for the heroine herself, this wedding brings only bitter disappointment. Her husband, Henry VII, turns out to be a cruel and suspicious man. Furthermore, another claimant to the throne unexpectedly emerges in the north of the country, claiming to be Elizabeth's brother.
Белая принцесса - trailer
The White Princess  trailer
Michelle Fairley
Michelle Fairley Lady Margaret Beaufort
Rossy de Palma
Rossy de Palma Isabella of Castile, the Queen of Castile
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse Cecily of York
Vincent Regan
Vincent Regan Jasper Tudor
Essie Davis
Essie Davis Dowager Queen Elizabeth Woodville
Adrian Rawlins John de la Pole, Duke of Suffolk
Cast and Crew
Series rating

7.4
7.5 IMDb
Seasons
The White Princess - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 8 episodes
 
