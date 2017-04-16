"The White Princess" is a British-American historical drama series about the life and love of Elizabeth of York. The marriage of this young woman from the House of York to the heir of the influential House of Lancaster put an end to the long-standing civil war in England. However, for the heroine herself, this wedding brings only bitter disappointment. Her husband, Henry VII, turns out to be a cruel and suspicious man. Furthermore, another claimant to the throne unexpectedly emerges in the north of the country, claiming to be Elizabeth's brother.

Expand