"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" is a spin-off of the cult zombie horror that has changed the face of modern television. The story takes place in future America, devastated by an unknown virus. Ten years have passed since the disappearance of Rick Grimes. The main characters are the first generation of people who have grown up in the midst of the epidemic. All power is concentrated in the hands of the Civic Republic. However, rebellious Hope Bennett and her responsible sister Iris do not trust the military. One day, the girls leave the camp to find their missing father.

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