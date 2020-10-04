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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Walking Dead: World Beyond

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (2020 - …)

The Walking Dead: World Beyond 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel AMC
Runtime 20 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" is a spin-off of the cult zombie horror that has changed the face of modern television. The story takes place in future America, devastated by an unknown virus. Ten years have passed since the disappearance of Rick Grimes. The main characters are the first generation of people who have grown up in the midst of the epidemic. All power is concentrated in the hands of the Civic Republic. However, rebellious Hope Bennett and her responsible sister Iris do not trust the military. One day, the girls leave the camp to find their missing father.
The Walking Dead: World Beyond - Trailer
The Walking Dead: World Beyond  Trailer
Cast Characters
Creator
Scott M. Gimple
Scott M. Gimple
Matthew Negrete
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Aliyah Royale
Aliyah Royale Iris Bennett
Alexa Mansour
Alexa Mansour Hope Bennett
Hal Cumpston Silas Plaskett
Nicolas Cantu
Nicolas Cantu Elton Ortiz
Cast and Crew

Series rating

4.5
Rate 16 votes
4.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  1107 In the Horror genre  88 In series of USA  862 In series of 2020  119
Seasons
The Walking Dead: World Beyond - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 10 episodes
 
The Walking Dead: World Beyond - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 10 episodes
 
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