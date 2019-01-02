"The Rising of the Shield Hero" is a Japanese animated series that tells the story of Naofumi Iwatani, a simple otaku. One day, he stumbles upon a book in the library that changes his life. Naofumi is transported to another universe where he must join the sword, spear, and bow as one of the four heroes and fight against the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Naofumi realizes that a grand adventure awaits him alongside like-minded companions. However, just a few days later, he encounters betrayal...

