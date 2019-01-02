Menu
Russian
The Rising of the Shield Hero poster
Ratings
6.8 IMDb Rating: 7.7
The Rising of the Shield Hero

The Rising of the Shield Hero (2019 - …)

The Rising of the Shield Hero 18+
Production year 2019
Country Japan
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 24 minutes
TV channel AT-X
Runtime 24 hours 48 minutes

TV series description

"The Rising of the Shield Hero" is a Japanese animated series that tells the story of Naofumi Iwatani, a simple otaku. One day, he stumbles upon a book in the library that changes his life. Naofumi is transported to another universe where he must join the sword, spear, and bow as one of the four heroes and fight against the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Naofumi realizes that a grand adventure awaits him alongside like-minded companions. However, just a few days later, he encounters betrayal...
Cast
Cast
Bill Rodgers
Cristina Valenzuela
Kaito Ishikawa
Toshinari Fukamachi
D.C. Douglas
Billy Kametz
TV series in Collections
Best Isekai Anime About People Transported to Another World

Series rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
7.7 IMDb
"The Rising of the Shield Hero" season 4 new episodes release date

Episode 12
Season 4 Episode 12
24 September 2025
Schedule for new episodes
Seasons
The Rising of the Shield Hero - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 25 episodes
 
The Rising of the Shield Hero - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 13 episodes
 
The Rising of the Shield Hero - Season 3 Season 3
2023, 12 episodes
 
The Rising of the Shield Hero - Season 4 Season 4
2025, 12 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
