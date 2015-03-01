Menu
Seasons
The Last Man on Earth All seasons
The Last Man on Earth
16+
Production year
2015
Country
USA
Episode duration
30 minutes
TV channel
Fox
Series rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
7.4
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "The Last Man on Earth"
Season 1
13 episodes
1 March 2015 - 3 May 2015
Season 2
18 episodes
27 September 2015 - 15 May 2016
Season 3
18 episodes
25 September 2016 - 7 May 2017
Season 4
18 episodes
1 October 2017 - 6 May 2018
