Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
The Following poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Following Seasons

The Following All seasons

The Following 18+
Production year 2013
Country USA
Episode duration 43 minutes
TV channel Fox

Series rating

8.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "The Following"
The Following - Season 1 Season 1
15 episodes 21 January 2013 - 29 April 2013
 
The Following - Season 2 Season 2
15 episodes 19 January 2014 - 28 April 2014
 
The Following - Season 3 Season 3
15 episodes 2 March 2015 - 18 May 2015
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more