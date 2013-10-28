Menu
The Empress Ki
7.9
The Empress Ki (2013 - 2014)

The Empress Ki
Production year 2013
Country South Korea
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 1 hour 5 minutes
TV channel MBC
Runtime 55 hours 15 minutes

TV series description

"The Empress Ki" is a series about a simple girl and her tumultuous journey to the throne of the great Mongol Empire. After the death of her mother, Song Nyang is forced to disguise herself as a young man and master martial arts in order to make a living. A twist of fate brings her together with the future king of Korea, the brave Wang Yu, and the exiled prince Yuan, the gentle-hearted Togon. Each of them faces a challenging destiny: seeking revenge for loved ones, fighting for the independence of their homeland, and experiencing tragic love.
Cast
Cast
Ha Ji-won
Ha Ji-won
Jeon Gook-hwan
Jeon Gook-hwan
Lee Moon-sik
Lee Moon-sik
Chang-Wook Ji
Chang-Wook Ji
Lee Je-yeon
Lee Je-yeon
Lee Won-jong
Lee Won-jong
7.9
8.4 IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2013, 51 episodes
 
