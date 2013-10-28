"The Empress Ki" is a series about a simple girl and her tumultuous journey to the throne of the great Mongol Empire. After the death of her mother, Song Nyang is forced to disguise herself as a young man and master martial arts in order to make a living. A twist of fate brings her together with the future king of Korea, the brave Wang Yu, and the exiled prince Yuan, the gentle-hearted Togon. Each of them faces a challenging destiny: seeking revenge for loved ones, fighting for the independence of their homeland, and experiencing tragic love.

Expand