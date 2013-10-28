Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Empress Ki
Seasons
The Empress Ki All seasons
The Empress Ki
16+
Production year
2013
Country
South Korea
Episode duration
1 hour 5 minutes
TV channel
MBC
Series rating
7.9
Rate
11
votes
8.4
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "The Empress Ki"
Season 1
51 episodes
28 October 2013 - 29 April 2014
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree