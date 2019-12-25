Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Commons

The Commons (2019 - …)

Production year 2019
Country Australia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

"The Commons" is an Australian TV series set in the genre of science fiction. The show takes place in the not-so-distant future, when our planet is on the brink of a climate catastrophe. Throughout the plot, the creators of the series attempt to explore how ethical boundaries shift in a civilized society. Additionally, they strive to determine humanity's place in the universe and its role in saving Earth. A significant theme in the show is motherhood as the ultimate act of faith in the human race.
The Commons - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 8 episodes
 
