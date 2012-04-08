Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
The Client List poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Client List Seasons

The Client List All seasons

The Client List 16+
Production year 2012
Country USA
Episode duration 43 minutes
TV channel Lifetime

Series rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "The Client List"
The Client List - Season 1 Season 1
10 episodes 8 April 2012 - 17 June 2012
 
The Client List - Season 2 Season 2
15 episodes 10 March 2013 - 16 June 2013
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more