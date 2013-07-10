Menu
The Bridge All seasons
The Bridge
18+
Production year
2013
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
FX
Series rating
7.5
Rate
10
votes
7.6
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "The Bridge"
Season 1
13 episodes
10 July 2013 - 2 October 2013
Season 2
13 episodes
9 July 2014 - 1 October 2014
