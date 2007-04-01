Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann
Seasons
Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann All seasons
Tengen Toppa Gurren-Lagann
16+
Production year
2007
Country
Japan
Episode duration
25 minutes
TV channel
TV Tokyo
Series rating
7.5
Rate
10
votes
8.3
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann"
Season 1
27 episodes
1 April 2007 - 30 September 2007
