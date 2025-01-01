The TV series "TASS is Authorized to Declare" is an outstanding example of Soviet spy detective with a powerful political intrigue that has gained popularity among viewers and can serve as a document of its time. Despite the inevitable ideological bias, this television film offers a complex plot, a series of interesting twists, and, of course, a distinctive visual style. It can be recommended to anyone interested in the life of the USSR during the transition between the late Stagnation period and the early Perestroika.

