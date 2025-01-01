Menu
IMDb Rating: 7.4
TASS upolnomochen zayavit...

TASS upolnomochen zayavit... (1984 - 1984)

ТАСС уполномочен заявить... 18+
Production year 1984
Country USSR
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 1 hour 10 minutes
TV channel ЦТ СССР
Runtime 11 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

The TV series "TASS is Authorized to Declare" is an outstanding example of Soviet spy detective with a powerful political intrigue that has gained popularity among viewers and can serve as a document of its time. Despite the inevitable ideological bias, this television film offers a complex plot, a series of interesting twists, and, of course, a distinctive visual style. It can be recommended to anyone interested in the life of the USSR during the transition between the late Stagnation period and the early Perestroika.
Cast Characters
Ivar Kalnynsh
Ivar Kalnynsh Игорь Минаев, офицер КГБ, начальник службы безопасности посольства
Vyacheslav Tihonov
Vyacheslav Tihonov Константин Иванович Константинов, генерал-майор КГБ
Leonid Yarmolnik
Leonid Yarmolnik Гречаев, сотрудник КГБ, "ассистент режиссёра"
Leonid Kuravlev
Leonid Kuravlev Андрей Андреевич Зотов, инженер-корабел
Irina Alferova
Irina Alferova Ольга Викторовна Винтер, бывшая жена Зотова
Yury Solomin
Yury Solomin Виталий Всеволодович Славин, полковник КГБ
Series rating

7.4 IMDb
Seasons
TASS upolnomochen zayavit... - Season 1 Season 1
1984, 10 episodes
 
