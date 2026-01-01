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Tales from the Loop
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Nominee
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