Russian
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 6
3 posters
Syn za otca

Syn za otca (2014 - 2014)

Сын за отца 18+
Production year 2014
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 44 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 17 hours 36 minutes

TV series description

A family saga about the criminal authority Georgy Theodoradi and his two sons. Ivan has always dreamed of being like his father and plans to take his place when the time comes. However, his wild temperament hinders him from gaining recognition. Vadim grew up in a foster family and only learned as an adult that he was adopted. After burying the man he believed to be his father his whole life, Vadim begins the search for his true relatives. Meanwhile, a gangster nicknamed "Turk" wants to take control of Theodoradi's territory.
Tatyana Lyutaeva
Tatyana Lyutaeva Галина Теодоради
Denis Nikiforov
Denis Nikiforov Иван
Svetlana Ustinova
Svetlana Ustinova Вера(невеста Вадима)
Aleksey Gorbunov
Aleksey Gorbunov Георгий Константинович Теодоради ("Судья", Жора Грек)
Anton Makarskiy
Anton Makarskiy Вадим Ильин
Vitaly Kishchenko
Vitaly Kishchenko Игорь Турянский ("Турок")
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
0 vote
6 IMDb
Seasons
Syn za otca - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 24 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
