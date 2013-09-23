Kostik Voloshin is an exemplary Soviet youth and a respected employee of a prestigious research institute. However, he is also a card cheat and a daring swindler, dreaming of making enough money to leave the country with his mother. It's the 1970s, and sunny Odessa offers plenty of opportunities for a professional con artist. After winning a substantial sum from another card sharp, Kostik once again finds himself in trouble and is forced to flee. Trying to avoid the difficulties of a criminal life, he agrees to engage in shady dealings under the protection of a local authority figure, Uncle Balaban.

