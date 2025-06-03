Menu
Succession
Статьи о сериале «Succession»
'A Lovely, Lost, Funny, Violent Child': Nick Frost Promises a Deeper Hagrid in HBO’s 'Harry Potter'
Honouring Coltrane, while carving out something his own, Frost brings nuance to the beloved half-giant role.
Write review
3 June 2025 17:48
Murder and Chaos in the Billionaire Bunker: The Dark Comedy 'Mountainhead' from Succession’s Creator You can’t Miss
Billionaires clash fiercely, exposing dark truths behind their perfect facades.
Write review
2 June 2025 21:10
Inside Cannes: Jeremy Strong’s Secret Jury Life — And Why It Felt Like a Conclave
Secluded, secretive, with champagne.
Write review
26 May 2025 12:00
'Practical Magic 2': Bullock, Kidman and Joey King Stir Up a Witchy New Family Curse
Sequel brings dark secrets, new powers, and generational drama.
Write review
22 May 2025 21:30
HBO Unveils Trailer for Jesse Armstrong’s 'Mountainhead': Wealthy Billionaires Facing Global Chaos
The movie premieres on Saturday, May 31 at 8/7c on HBO and Max.
Write review
19 May 2025 18:45
'Bugonia': Remake of Korean Cult Classic About a Kidnapped Alien Gets New Release Date
Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone reunite.
Write review
2 May 2025 13:30
5 HBO Series That Stay Brilliant From Start to Finish — and No, 'Game of Thrones' Isn’t Here
The 2010s gave us a wealth of stunning projects: let’s remember the best of them.
Write review
30 April 2025 01:30
HBO's 'Jonestown' Series: Bill Hader Set to Co-Write, Direct, and Possibly Star
Bill Hader is making his return to HBO, co-writing a new series about Jonestown, the infamous Peoples Temple Agricultural Project founded by cult leader Jim Jones.
Write review
25 April 2025 19:30
'Mountainhead': A Sharp Satire on the Moral Vacuum of the Ultra-Wealthy from the Creator of 'Succession'
Exposing the absurdity of tech billionaires' detachment.
Write review
23 April 2025 16:00
'Game of Thrones' Fails to Make HBO's Top 10: Outshone by Luxurious Dramas and 1 Comedy
Unexpected results were shown by studies from reputable foreign magazines.
Write review
20 March 2025 05:00
Discover Your Inner Roy: Which 'Succession' Character Reflects You?
Find out which of them matches your personality and traits!
Write review
17 March 2025 07:00
Following in the Footsteps of Legends Like Gary Oldman — 'Succession' Star to Take on Iconic Spy Role
His recent role in the iconic series brought him a new wave of fame and recognition.
Write review
14 March 2025 14:00
Beat Borisov at the Oscars, But Is He That Good? 5 Best Kieran Culkin Films – All Rated 7+ on IMDb
The actor won hearts with A Real Pain, but what else is worth watching?
Write review
7 March 2025 01:00
Tired of Waiting for 'The White Lotus' Season 3? Here Are 5 Sharp-Witted Satirical Shows to Watch Instead
Dark humor, a touch of drama, and biting social satire — you’ll love these picks.
Write review
9 February 2025 23:00
Like Marlon Brando in ‘Apocalypse Now’: Jeremy Strong Shows How Far He Can Go in Acting
His commitment brings intensity, depth, and authenticity to every performance.
Write review
5 February 2025 12:06
The Rich Have Their Drama Too: 4 Hit Series About Billionaires, Heirs, and Con artists
It is said they have their eccentricities, and these characters are no exception.
Write review
2 February 2025 00:03
A Thrilling Competition for 'Succession' Fans: Culkin vs. Strong at the Oscars
Roman and Kendall Roy's rivalry moves from TV to the Academy stage.
Write review
24 January 2025 22:42
