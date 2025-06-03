Menu
Robbie Coltrane
'A Lovely, Lost, Funny, Violent Child': Nick Frost Promises a Deeper Hagrid in HBO’s 'Harry Potter' Honouring Coltrane, while carving out something his own, Frost brings nuance to the beloved half-giant role.
3 June 2025 17:48
Still from 'Mountainhead'
Murder and Chaos in the Billionaire Bunker: The Dark Comedy 'Mountainhead' from Succession’s Creator You can’t Miss Billionaires clash fiercely, exposing dark truths behind their perfect facades.
2 June 2025 21:10
Jeremy Strong
Inside Cannes: Jeremy Strong’s Secret Jury Life — And Why It Felt Like a Conclave Secluded, secretive, with champagne.
26 May 2025 12:00
Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Nicole Kidman
'Practical Magic 2': Bullock, Kidman and Joey King Stir Up a Witchy New Family Curse Sequel brings dark secrets, new powers, and generational drama.
22 May 2025 21:30
Mountainhead still
HBO Unveils Trailer for Jesse Armstrong’s 'Mountainhead': Wealthy Billionaires Facing Global Chaos The movie premieres on Saturday, May 31 at 8/7c on HBO and Max.
19 May 2025 18:45
Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone
'Bugonia': Remake of Korean Cult Classic About a Kidnapped Alien Gets New Release Date Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone reunite.
2 May 2025 13:30
Stills from the series 'Eastbound & Down' (2009–2013) and 'Silicon Valley' (2014–2019)
5 HBO Series That Stay Brilliant From Start to Finish — and No, 'Game of Thrones' Isn’t Here The 2010s gave us a wealth of stunning projects: let’s remember the best of them.
30 April 2025 01:30
Bill Hader
HBO's 'Jonestown' Series: Bill Hader Set to Co-Write, Direct, and Possibly Star Bill Hader is making his return to HBO, co-writing a new series about Jonestown, the infamous Peoples Temple Agricultural Project founded by cult leader Jim Jones.
25 April 2025 19:30
Still from the film 'Mountainhead'
'Mountainhead': A Sharp Satire on the Moral Vacuum of the Ultra-Wealthy from the Creator of 'Succession' Exposing the absurdity of tech billionaires' detachment.
23 April 2025 16:00
Still from the series 'Game of Thrones', 'Succession'
'Game of Thrones' Fails to Make HBO's Top 10: Outshone by Luxurious Dramas and 1 Comedy Unexpected results were shown by studies from reputable foreign magazines.
20 March 2025 05:00
Still from the series 'Succession'
Discover Your Inner Roy: Which 'Succession' Character Reflects You? Find out which of them matches your personality and traits!
17 March 2025 07:00
Matthew Macfadyen in 'Succession'
Following in the Footsteps of Legends Like Gary Oldman — 'Succession' Star to Take on Iconic Spy Role His recent role in the iconic series brought him a new wave of fame and recognition.
14 March 2025 14:00
Kieran Culkin
Beat Borisov at the Oscars, But Is He That Good? 5 Best Kieran Culkin Films – All Rated 7+ on IMDb The actor won hearts with A Real Pain, but what else is worth watching?
7 March 2025 01:00
Stills from the series 'The White Lotus' (2021)
Tired of Waiting for 'The White Lotus' Season 3? Here Are 5 Sharp-Witted Satirical Shows to Watch Instead Dark humor, a touch of drama, and biting social satire — you’ll love these picks.
9 February 2025 23:00
Stills from the Dunkin' Donuts commercial
Like Marlon Brando in ‘Apocalypse Now’: Jeremy Strong Shows How Far He Can Go in Acting His commitment brings intensity, depth, and authenticity to every performance.
5 February 2025 12:06
Stills from the series 'Succession' (2018 - 2023), 'White Lotus' (2021 - ...), 'Big Little Lies' (2017 - 2019), 'Trust' (2018)
The Rich Have Their Drama Too: 4 Hit Series About Billionaires, Heirs, and Con artists It is said they have their eccentricities, and these characters are no exception.
2 February 2025 00:03
Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong
A Thrilling Competition for 'Succession' Fans: Culkin vs. Strong at the Oscars Roman and Kendall Roy's rivalry moves from TV to the Academy stage.
24 January 2025 22:42
