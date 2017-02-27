Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Under Correction

Under Correction (2017 - 2017)

Штрафник 18+
Production year 2017
Country Russia/Ukraine
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
Прокатчик Star Media
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The Russian detective series "Shtrafnik" was released in 2016. It was directed by Oleg Fomin, who aimed to capture the atmosphere of post-war Soviet Union. The main roles in the film were played by Kirill Safonov and Ekaterina Volkova. The plot revolves around the fate of a captain returning home from the front. In the city, the war did not end and the future prospects for the residents are unclear. Many of them decide to succumb to lawlessness and live by robbery. The main character will have to become a member of a gang and help the police restore justice. He will have to answer the question to himself - how to remain human, knowing the inhumane conditions of existence. The series is gripping and keeps the audience in suspense until the last episode, which has an unexpected twist.
Cast Characters
Oleg Fomin
Oleg Fomin Пеникер, глава отделения Министерства госбезопасности СССР
Aleksandr Chislov
Aleksandr Chislov директор филармонии
Kirill Safonov
Kirill Safonov капитан Игнат Белов
Soslan Fidarov
Soslan Fidarov Гиви
Mikhail Dorozhkin Павел Тюрин
Konstantin Milovanov
Konstantin Milovanov майор Тимошенко, начальник УГРО, приятель и сослуживец Белова
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
6.6 IMDb
Seasons
Under Correction - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 12 episodes
 
Stills
