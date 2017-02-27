The Russian detective series "Shtrafnik" was released in 2016. It was directed by Oleg Fomin, who aimed to capture the atmosphere of post-war Soviet Union. The main roles in the film were played by Kirill Safonov and Ekaterina Volkova. The plot revolves around the fate of a captain returning home from the front. In the city, the war did not end and the future prospects for the residents are unclear. Many of them decide to succumb to lawlessness and live by robbery. The main character will have to become a member of a gang and help the police restore justice. He will have to answer the question to himself - how to remain human, knowing the inhumane conditions of existence. The series is gripping and keeps the audience in suspense until the last episode, which has an unexpected twist.

