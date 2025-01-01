Menu
SMILF quotes

Bridgette Bird [She spreads her legs behind a store's warehouse] Come. Give it to me.
Kent [They start having sex] Oh my god!
Bridgette Bird Can you feel this?
Kent Yeah, yeah! You're so fucking hot!
Bridgette Bird Well, I don't. Why not fuck me from behind?
Kent [She bends over] I'm not really an ass person, so...
Bridgette Bird Ugh... fine. If you wanna make someone cum, you just gotta do it yourself.
Kent [She goes on top of him and starts riding like hell] Jesus fucking Christ, you're strong!
Bridgette Bird Oh yeah? Do you like that? I'm strong like a stallion. Oh, fuck yeah! Or like a Clydesdale, like a Budweiser horse! You know?
Kent Hell yeah I know, that's so fucking hot!
Bridgette Bird Are you my underage little bitch whore with a tight little dick?
Kent Yes, this underage little whore's tight little dick...
Bridgette Bird You have a tight little dick? A tight little dick!
Kent [She starts to choke him] A tight little dick that's gonna make you cum...
Bridgette Bird Then cum for me bitch! Cum for me bitch!
Kent [She vigorously puts his finger up her bum] I'm cumming! I'm gonna... Oh no, in your ass?
Bridgette Bird [He climaxes] Wait, did you just cum in me?
Kent I thought you wanted me to cum inside you... Was I not supossed to?
Bridgette Bird I said cum for me, not cum in me! You were supossed do that in my mouth! Fuck! Okay, show's over. Get it out, get it out!
Kent [She starts running to the store half naked] I'm sorry! Please make me be your little bitch whore again!
Bridgette Bird I just wish I didn't have a pussy to grab.
Eliza Well, maybe you need like a chastity belt. Like in Robin Hood: Men in Tights.
Bridgette Bird I pee too much.
Kent Maam. Hi, can I help you with something?
Bridgette Bird Yeah, you can tell me how you got the most goddamn beautiful eyes I've ever seen.
Kent [laughs] Oh, wow. Thank you. It's probably from my dad. 'Cause my mom has blue eyes, so...
Bridgette Bird Sshhh... You are prettier than you know.
Kent Oh, I don't really...
Bridgette Bird [Bridget suddenly touches Ken's crotch] And I have always wanted to learn how to use one of these... Ken.
Kent [Ken gets an erection] Oh... That's... That is my name.
Bridgette Bird It's a beautiful name.
Kent Thank you. It's at birth... I was given at birth.
Bridgette Bird [Bridget starts to stroke him] Are you gonna teach me? You wanna give me a lesson?
Kent In the... In the back of the store?
Bridgette Bird [She nods] Uh-huh.
Kent I could... Um... Probably do that.
