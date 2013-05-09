Menu
Spies Must Die. Snake in the Grass (2012 - 2013)

Production year 2012
Country Belarus/Ukraine
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 51 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 3 hours 24 minutes

TV series description

"Death to Spies. The Hidden Enemy" is a military mini-series about the challenging struggle of counterintelligence agents during the Great Patriotic War. The plot revolves around the year 1943 when saboteurs are dropped into Ukraine with orders to destroy a bridge. The main protagonist, Captain Alexander Galimov, must find and neutralize this group. He is opposed by Valery Savelyanov, a traitor and graduate of a German spy school. As a major offensive is planned on the front, the outcome depends on who will prevail in this game of espionage.
Cast
Ilya Shakunov
Mykhailo Zhonin
Yakov Shamshin
Oleg Morozov
Yana Sobolevska
Aleksandr Andrienko
Cast and Crew

Seasons
Spies Must Die. Snake in the Grass - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 4 episodes
 
