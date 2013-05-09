"Death to Spies. The Hidden Enemy" is a military mini-series about the challenging struggle of counterintelligence agents during the Great Patriotic War. The plot revolves around the year 1943 when saboteurs are dropped into Ukraine with orders to destroy a bridge. The main protagonist, Captain Alexander Galimov, must find and neutralize this group. He is opposed by Valery Savelyanov, a traitor and graduate of a German spy school. As a major offensive is planned on the front, the outcome depends on who will prevail in this game of espionage.

