This is a story about rebellious Norwegian teenagers who attend Hartvig Nissen High School in Oslo. Eva, Noora, Isak, and Sana must somehow navigate through all the difficulties and make it to their high school graduation. Once upon a time, Eva had it all: she hung out with a group of friends and knew no troubles. Everything changed when she fell in love with her best friend's boyfriend. After that, she was left alone: with a new boyfriend, but without her closest friends. Life became significantly harder.

Expand