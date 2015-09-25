Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Skam poster
Skam poster
Ratings
8.4 IMDb Rating: 8.6
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Skam

Skam (2015 - 2017)

Skam 18+
Production year 2015
Country Norway
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel NRK1
Runtime 21 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

This is a story about rebellious Norwegian teenagers who attend Hartvig Nissen High School in Oslo. Eva, Noora, Isak, and Sana must somehow navigate through all the difficulties and make it to their high school graduation. Once upon a time, Eva had it all: she hung out with a group of friends and knew no troubles. Everything changed when she fell in love with her best friend's boyfriend. After that, she was left alone: with a new boyfriend, but without her closest friends. Life became significantly harder.
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Lisa Teige Eva Kviig Mohn
Josefine Frida Pettersen Noora Amalie Sætre
Tarjei Sandvik Moe Isak Valtersen
Thomas Hayes William Magnusson
Ulrikke Falch Vilde Hellerud Lien
Ina Svenningdal Christina "Chris" Berg
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Best School and Teen Series Best School and Teen Series

Series rating

8.4
Rate 11 votes
8.6 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Skam - Eva Eva
2015, 11 episodes
 
Skam - Noora Noora
2016, 12 episodes
 
Skam - Isak Isak
2016, 10 episodes
 
Skam - Sana Sana
2017, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more