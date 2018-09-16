Menu
Skam NL poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Skam NL

Skam NL (2018 - 2019)

Skam NL 18+
Production year 2018
Country Netherlands
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel NPO 3
Runtime 8 hours 45 minutes

TV series description

The project is a Dutch adaptation of the Norwegian series of the same name. It tells the story of friendship, love, and relationships among teenagers who are studying in high school. They don't always succeed in their endeavors, but they strive to choose the path they will take in the future and determine who they want to become. Perhaps it is at this age that some of the characters will meet their one true love. Inevitably, each of them will have to face their first betrayals and disappointments... Skam NL.
Monk Dagelet Noah Boom
Florian Regtien Lucas van Der Heijden
Suus de Nies Isa Keijser
Zoë Love Smith Liv Reijners
Bo van Borssum Waalkes Engel Beekman
Sara Calmeijer Meijburg Janna Mertens
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Seasons
Skam NL - Isa Isa
2018, 11 episodes
 
Skam NL - Liv Liv
2019, 10 episodes
 
Stills
