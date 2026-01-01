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Ece Dizdar
Ece Dizdar Ece Dizdar
Kinoafisha Persons Ece Dizdar

Ece Dizdar

Ece Dizdar

Date of Birth
23 November 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Alef 7.6
Alef (2020)
Waiting for the Sun 7.6
Waiting for the Sun (2013)
Price of Passion 7.3
Price of Passion (2017)

Filmography

Düğüm 6.5
Düğüm
Thriller, Detective 2024, Turkey
Blue Cave 5.4
Blue Cave Mavi Magara
Drama 2024, Turkey
Gizli Saklı 6.4
Gizli Saklı
Comedy, Action, Romantic 2022, Turkey
Alef 7.6
Alef
Drama, Crime, Detective 2020, Turkey
Hekimoğlu / Hekimoglu 7
Hekimoğlu / Hekimoglu
Drama 2019, Turkey
Yasak Elma 7.1
Yasak Elma
Drama, Romantic 2018, Turkey
Price of Passion 7.3
Price of Passion
Drama, Crime, Romantic 2017, Turkey
Waiting for the Sun 7.6
Waiting for the Sun
Drama, Family 2013, Turkey
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