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Filmography
Ece Dizdar
Ece Dizdar
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ece Dizdar
Ece Dizdar
Ece Dizdar
Date of Birth
23 November 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.6
Alef
(2020)
7.6
Waiting for the Sun
(2013)
7.3
Price of Passion
(2017)
Filmography
6.5
Düğüm
Thriller, Detective
2024, Turkey
5.4
Blue Cave
Mavi Magara
Drama
2024, Turkey
6.4
Gizli Saklı
Comedy, Action, Romantic
2022, Turkey
7.6
Alef
Drama, Crime, Detective
2020, Turkey
7
Hekimoğlu / Hekimoglu
Drama
2019, Turkey
7.1
Yasak Elma
Drama, Romantic
2018, Turkey
7.3
Price of Passion
Drama, Crime, Romantic
2017, Turkey
7.6
Waiting for the Sun
Drama, Family
2013, Turkey
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