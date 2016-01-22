Menu
Signal
Seasons
Signal All seasons
Signal
16+
Production year
2016
Country
South Korea
Episode duration
1 hour 15 minutes
TV channel
tvN
Series rating
8.3
Rate
13
votes
8.5
IMDb
All seasons of "Signal"
Season 1
16 episodes
22 January 2016 - 12 March 2016
