Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Semeynyy polyus poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Semeynyy polyus

Semeynyy polyus (2017 - 2018)

Семейный полюс 18+
Production year 2017
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 22 minutes
TV channel 2x2
Runtime 8 hours 48 minutes

TV series description

The TV series "Family Pole" is another Russian experiment in the genre of adult animation. The plot is simple and straightforward: different countries have sent their expeditions to the Far North to claim land and stake their claim on resources. After an initial period of mutual distrust, the exiled intellectuals there realized that it would be much easier to live together. Joining forces, they created a town called Yuzhny, the most remote settlement of its kind. It is to this place that the Belov family arrives to settle down.
Cast Characters
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Seasons
Semeynyy polyus - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 24 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more