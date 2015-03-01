Menu
Secrets and Lies
18+
Production year
2015
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
ABC
Series rating
7.5
All seasons of "Secrets and Lies"
Season 1
10 episodes
1 March 2015 - 3 May 2015
Season 2
10 episodes
25 September 2016 - 4 December 2016
