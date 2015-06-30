Menu
Scream: The TV Series All seasons
Scream: The TV Series
18+
Production year
2015
Country
USA
Episode duration
45 minutes
TV channel
VH1
Series rating
7.2
Rate
20
votes
7
IMDb
All seasons of "Scream: The TV Series"
Season 1
10 episodes
30 June 2015 - 1 September 2015
Season 2
12 episodes
30 May 2016 - 16 August 2016
Season 3
6 episodes
8 July 2019 - 10 July 2019
