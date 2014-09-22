Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Scorpion
Seasons
Scorpion All seasons
Scorpion
16+
Production year
2014
Country
USA
Episode duration
43 minutes
TV channel
CBS
Series rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Scorpion"
Season 1
22 episodes
22 September 2014 - 20 April 2015
Season 2
24 episodes
21 September 2015 - 25 April 2016
Season 3
25 episodes
3 October 2016 - 15 May 2017
Season 4
22 episodes
25 September 2017 - 16 April 2018
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree