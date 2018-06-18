Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Sadovoe kolco poster
Sadovoe kolco poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 5.8
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Sadovoe kolco

Sadovoe kolco (2016 - 2018)

Садовое кольцо 18+
Production year 2016
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The respectable life of Vera Smolin is centered within the Garden Ring. High society parties, a strong family, wealthy friends. She believes in compassion and kindness, so she devotes a lot of time to helping women who have suffered at the hands of cruel men. Their stories seem like tales from a parallel world to her, until she herself becomes a victim of an attack. But the shock of encountering violence quickly overshadows another event - her son disappears without a trace. The police refuse to help, and Vera takes the investigation into her own hands.
Cast
Cast
Mariya Mironova
Mariya Mironova
Irina Rozanova
Irina Rozanova
Maksim Vitorgan
Maksim Vitorgan
Anatoliy Belyy
Anatoliy Belyy
Evgeniya Brik
Evgeniya Brik
Mariya Golubkina
Mariya Golubkina
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
5.8 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Sadovoe kolco - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 12 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more