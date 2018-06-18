The respectable life of Vera Smolin is centered within the Garden Ring. High society parties, a strong family, wealthy friends. She believes in compassion and kindness, so she devotes a lot of time to helping women who have suffered at the hands of cruel men. Their stories seem like tales from a parallel world to her, until she herself becomes a victim of an attack. But the shock of encountering violence quickly overshadows another event - her son disappears without a trace. The police refuse to help, and Vera takes the investigation into her own hands.

