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Kinoafisha TV Shows Romance

Romance (2020 - 2020)

Romance 18+
Production year 2020
Country France
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel France 3
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

TV series description

This is a story that took place in the capital of France in modern times. A young man named Jeremy always felt like he was meant to be born in a different era. One day, he found himself in a nightclub and became intrigued by a retro photo of a girl hanging on the wall of the establishment. Admiring the snapshot, the protagonist suddenly found himself in 1960s Biarritz. It was in this year and in this place that the photo of the girl who sparked his interest was taken. The guy managed to meet the fateful beauty...
Romance - Trailer
Romance  Trailer
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Pierre Deladonchamps
Pierre Deladonchamps Jérémy
Olga Kurylenko
Olga Kurylenko Alice
Pierre Perrier
Pierre Perrier Chris
Barbara Schulz
Barbara Schulz Margaret
Simon Abkarian
Simon Abkarian Tony
Anne-Sophie Soldaini Valéria
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.2
Rate 12 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  In the Romantic genre  In series of France  In series of 2020 
Seasons
Romance - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 6 episodes
 
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soundtrack Romance
Stills
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