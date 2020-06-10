This is a story that took place in the capital of France in modern times. A young man named Jeremy always felt like he was meant to be born in a different era. One day, he found himself in a nightclub and became intrigued by a retro photo of a girl hanging on the wall of the establishment. Admiring the snapshot, the protagonist suddenly found himself in 1960s Biarritz. It was in this year and in this place that the photo of the girl who sparked his interest was taken. The guy managed to meet the fateful beauty...

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