Romance (Bande originale de la série) 32 tracks. Eric Demarsan Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Un homme seul Eric Demarsan 1:10 2 L'apparition Eric Demarsan 1:29 3 Les doutes Eric Demarsan 1:49 4 Les souvenirs Eric Demarsan 1:45 5 Une après-midi d'été Eric Demarsan 1:41 6 Sauver Alice Eric Demarsan 0:53 7 La découverte Eric Demarsan 0:52 8 Un paysage Eric Demarsan 1:04 9 Revoir Alice Eric Demarsan 1:07 10 Là où les amoureux se retrouvent Eric Demarsan 1:41 11 La passion Eric Demarsan 2:41 12 Une photo Eric Demarsan 2:32 13 Les secrets d'Alice Eric Demarsan 2:39 14 Le regard de Jérémy Eric Demarsan 2:02 15 Margaret Eric Demarsan 1:29 16 La filature Eric Demarsan 2:38 17 Une saison douce Eric Demarsan 2:38 18 En secret Eric Demarsan 1:19 19 La solitude de Jérémy Eric Demarsan 2:28 20 En pleine mer Eric Demarsan 2:12 21 Une visite, la nuit Eric Demarsan 1:59 22 Un adieu Eric Demarsan 1:22 23 Révélation Eric Demarsan 1:57 24 Les belles histoires Eric Demarsan 4:00 25 Tuer un homme Eric Demarsan 3:24 26 La préparation Eric Demarsan 1:29 27 Le contact de ses mains Eric Demarsan 1:25 28 La vengeance Eric Demarsan 1:06 29 Le destin d'Alice Eric Demarsan 2:05 30 Biarritz, 1960 Eric Demarsan 2:00 31 L'amoureux Eric Demarsan 2:36 32 Le retour Eric Demarsan 0:46

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