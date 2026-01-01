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Kinoafisha TV Shows Romance Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Romance"

Music from "Romance" All info
Romance (Bande originale de la série)
Romance (Bande originale de la série) 32 tracks. Eric Demarsan
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Title Artist Time
1 Un homme seul Eric Demarsan 1:10
2 L'apparition Eric Demarsan 1:29
3 Les doutes Eric Demarsan 1:49
4 Les souvenirs Eric Demarsan 1:45
5 Une après-midi d'été Eric Demarsan 1:41
6 Sauver Alice Eric Demarsan 0:53
7 La découverte Eric Demarsan 0:52
8 Un paysage Eric Demarsan 1:04
9 Revoir Alice Eric Demarsan 1:07
10 Là où les amoureux se retrouvent Eric Demarsan 1:41
11 La passion Eric Demarsan 2:41
12 Une photo Eric Demarsan 2:32
13 Les secrets d'Alice Eric Demarsan 2:39
14 Le regard de Jérémy Eric Demarsan 2:02
15 Margaret Eric Demarsan 1:29
16 La filature Eric Demarsan 2:38
17 Une saison douce Eric Demarsan 2:38
18 En secret Eric Demarsan 1:19
19 La solitude de Jérémy Eric Demarsan 2:28
20 En pleine mer Eric Demarsan 2:12
21 Une visite, la nuit Eric Demarsan 1:59
22 Un adieu Eric Demarsan 1:22
23 Révélation Eric Demarsan 1:57
24 Les belles histoires Eric Demarsan 4:00
25 Tuer un homme Eric Demarsan 3:24
26 La préparation Eric Demarsan 1:29
27 Le contact de ses mains Eric Demarsan 1:25
28 La vengeance Eric Demarsan 1:06
29 Le destin d'Alice Eric Demarsan 2:05
30 Biarritz, 1960 Eric Demarsan 2:00
31 L'amoureux Eric Demarsan 2:36
32 Le retour Eric Demarsan 0:46
Listen to songs from "Romance" (2020) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Romance" in different languages are free for listening online.
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