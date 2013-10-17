"Reign" is a historical series dedicated to the events of the 16th century. Mary Stuart is the Queen of Scotland, who has been kept in a monastery since childhood. After completing her education, she prepares for her marriage to Francis, for whom marriage is just a way to strengthen his power. Against her own will, Mary becomes entangled in court intrigues, lies, and manipulations. Ahead of her lies a confrontation with the cunning Catherine de' Medici, the English ruler Elizabeth, the plague, and religious unrest.

