7.6 IMDb Rating: 7.4
Kinoafisha TV Shows Reign

Reign (2013 - 2017)

Reign 18+
Production year 2013
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 42 minutes
TV channel The CW
Runtime 54 hours 36 minutes

TV series description

"Reign" is a historical series dedicated to the events of the 16th century. Mary Stuart is the Queen of Scotland, who has been kept in a monastery since childhood. After completing her education, she prepares for her marriage to Francis, for whom marriage is just a way to strengthen his power. Against her own will, Mary becomes entangled in court intrigues, lies, and manipulations. Ahead of her lies a confrontation with the cunning Catherine de' Medici, the English ruler Elizabeth, the plague, and religious unrest.
Creator
Stephanie Sengupta
Laurie McCarthy
Rose Williams
Rose Williams Claude of France
Will Kemp
Will Kemp Henry Stuart, Lord Darnley
Anna Popplewell
Anna Popplewell Lola
Craig Parker
Craig Parker Stéphane Narcisse
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Seasons
Reign - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 22 episodes
 
Reign - Season 2 Season 2
2014, 22 episodes
 
Reign - Season 3 Season 3
2015, 18 episodes
 
Reign - Season 4 Season 4
2017, 16 episodes
 
