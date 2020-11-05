Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Psih poster
Psih poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.9
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Psih

Psih (2020 - …)

Псих 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 52 minutes
Streaming service More.tv
Runtime 6 hours 56 minutes

TV series description

"Psych" is a multi-episode dramatic show created for the streaming service more.tv. The main character is Oleg, a renowned practicing psychotherapist who has achieved a certain level of career success. Clients literally flock to him for appointments. However, Oleg himself is not particularly happy about this success, as he has more bugs in his head than his patients do. The protagonist realizes that he will soon need to seek help from a doctor himself, otherwise he will completely lose his mind.
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Marina Aleksandrova
Marina Aleksandrova Саша
Oleg Menshikov
Oleg Menshikov Игорь
Igor Vernik
Igor Vernik Артем
Anya Chipovskaya
Anya Chipovskaya Лена
Elena Lyadova
Elena Lyadova Вера
Roza Khayrullina
Roza Khayrullina Кира, мать Олега
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 2 votes
6.9 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Psih - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Лера Сергеевна 22 January 2021, 06:35
«Псих» стоит посмотреть ради феноменальной игры Олега Меньшикова.

Ради талантливого Константина Богомолова. И ради блестящей режиссуры Фёдора… Read more…
Лейсан 1 May 2023, 20:56
Мне понравилось , Богомолов в своем репертуаре ) ах как они сыграли с ВЕрником,два интеллекта соприкоснулись в поцелуи) и конечно же чудесная актриса… Read more…
Reviews Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack Psih
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more