7.5 IMDb Rating: 7.6
Kinoafisha TV Shows Project Blue Book

Project Blue Book (2019 - 2020)

Project Blue Book 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel History
Runtime 20 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Project Blue Book" is a science fiction series that tells the story of a secret project in the United States during the 1950s. Mysterious incidents occur across the country, which residents attribute to an alien invasion. To stop the mass hysteria, the government launches a project codenamed "Blue Book." The participants are Professor of Astrophysics Allen Hynek and Air Force Captain Michael Quinn. Together, they must investigate these strange phenomena and find a scientific explanation for them.
Project Blue Book  trailer
Creator
David O'Leary
Michael Malarkey
Michael Malarkey Captain Michael Quinn
Neal McDonough
Neal McDonough General James Harding
Michael Harney General Hugh Valentine
Laura Mennell
Laura Mennell Mimi Hynek
Ksenia Solo
Ksenia Solo Susie Miller
7.5
7.6 IMDb
Seasons
Project Blue Book - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 10 episodes
 
Project Blue Book - Season 2 Season 2
2020, 10 episodes
 
