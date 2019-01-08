"Project Blue Book" is a science fiction series that tells the story of a secret project in the United States during the 1950s. Mysterious incidents occur across the country, which residents attribute to an alien invasion. To stop the mass hysteria, the government launches a project codenamed "Blue Book." The participants are Professor of Astrophysics Allen Hynek and Air Force Captain Michael Quinn. Together, they must investigate these strange phenomena and find a scientific explanation for them.

