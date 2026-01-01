Project Blue Book (Original Television Series Soundtrack) 13 tracks. Daniel Wohl Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Reality Daniel Wohl 2:58 2 U.F.O. Daniel Wohl 1:57 3 Apparitions Daniel Wohl 3:09 4 Partners Daniel Wohl 1:56 5 Out of Space Daniel Wohl 4:55 6 Secrets Daniel Wohl 2:02 7 It Was Real Daniel Wohl / Garth Neustadter 2:53 8 Artifacts Daniel Wohl 3:46 9 I Want To Help You Daniel Wohl 4:07 10 Survey Forrest Daniel Wohl 3:00 11 Headlights Not Craft Daniel Wohl 2:23 12 Raining Birds Daniel Wohl 1:53 13 Project Blue Book Theme Daniel Wohl 0:24

Listen to songs from "Project Blue Book" (2019) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Project Blue Book" in different languages are free for listening online.