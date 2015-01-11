Menu
Seasons
Palach All seasons
Палач
16+
Production year
2015
Country
Russia
Episode duration
50 minutes
TV channel
Первый канал
Series rating
7.8
All seasons of "Palach"
Season 1
10 episodes
11 January 2015 - 15 January 2015
