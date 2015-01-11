Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Palach poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Palach Seasons

Palach All seasons

Палач 16+
Production year 2015
Country Russia
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel Первый канал

Series rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Palach"
Palach - Season 1 Season 1
10 episodes 11 January 2015 - 15 January 2015
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more