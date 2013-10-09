The Curse of Multichoice Turned My Life into Hell The story revolves around a high school student named Kanade Amakusa, who possesses a supernatural ability. Every thought of choosing between two options that randomly appears in his mind immediately becomes reality. As a result, Kanade's life is difficult, and his peers avoid him, considering him a complete lunatic. One day, during another multichoice incident, a frustrated Kanade angrily wishes for a beautiful girl to fall from nowhere onto him. And, as luck would have it, that's exactly what happens.

