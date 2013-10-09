Menu
My Mental Choices Are Completely Interfering with My School Romantic Comedy (2013 - 2013)

Ore no Nōnai Sentakushi ga, Gakuen Rabu Kome o Zenryoku de Jama Shiteiru 18+
Production year 2013
Country Japan
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel Tokyo MX
Runtime 4 hours 10 minutes

The Curse of Multichoice Turned My Life into Hell The story revolves around a high school student named Kanade Amakusa, who possesses a supernatural ability. Every thought of choosing between two options that randomly appears in his mind immediately becomes reality. As a result, Kanade's life is difficult, and his peers avoid him, considering him a complete lunatic. One day, during another multichoice incident, a frustrated Kanade angrily wishes for a beautiful girl to fall from nowhere onto him. And, as luck would have it, that's exactly what happens.
Cast
Kaori Sadohara
Ayumi Tsuji
Toshiyuki Toyonaga
Yui Kondô
8.4
6.7 IMDb
My Mental Choices Are Completely Interfering with My School Romantic Comedy - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 10 episodes
 
