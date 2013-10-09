Menu
Ore no Nōnai Sentakushi ga, Gakuen Rabu Kome o Zenryoku de Jama Shiteiru
Production year 2013
Country Japan
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel Tokyo MX

Series rating

8.4
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
All seasons of "My Mental Choices Are Completely Interfering with My School Romantic Comedy"
My Mental Choices Are Completely Interfering with My School Romantic Comedy - Season 1 Season 1
10 episodes 9 October 2013 - 11 December 2013
 
