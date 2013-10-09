Menu
My Mental Choices Are Completely Interfering with My School Romantic Comedy
Seasons
My Mental Choices Are Completely Interfering with My School Romantic Comedy All seasons
Ore no Nōnai Sentakushi ga, Gakuen Rabu Kome o Zenryoku de Jama Shiteiru
Production year
2013
Country
Japan
Episode duration
25 minutes
TV channel
Tokyo MX
Series rating
8.4
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "My Mental Choices Are Completely Interfering with My School Romantic Comedy"
Season 1
10 episodes
9 October 2013 - 11 December 2013
