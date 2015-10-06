Menu
One Punch Man All seasons
One-Punch Man
12+
Production year
2015
Country
Japan
Episode duration
24 minutes
TV channel
TV Tokyo
Series rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
8.6
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "One Punch Man"
Season 1
12 episodes
6 October 2015 - 22 December 2015
Season 2
12 episodes
9 April 2019 - 2 July 2019
Season 3
1 episode
12 October 2025
