One Punch Man poster
One-Punch Man 12+
Production year 2015
Country Japan
Episode duration 24 minutes
TV channel TV Tokyo

Series rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
8.6 IMDb
All seasons of "One Punch Man"
One Punch Man - Season 1 Season 1
12 episodes 6 October 2015 - 22 December 2015
 
One Punch Man - Season 2 Season 2
12 episodes 9 April 2019 - 2 July 2019
 
One Punch Man - Season 3 Season 3
1 episode 12 October 2025
 
