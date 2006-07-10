Menu
Russian
Oficery (2006 - 2009)

Офицеры 18+
Production year 2006
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 13 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

"Officers" is a series about two military men from a long line of soldiers who are sent on dangerous missions during the conflicts in Afghanistan and Africa. Egor, the son of a general and a graduate of a military academy, prefers to lead a carefree and fun lifestyle. After a brawl between Egor and Sanya, a former paratrooper, on the beach, they are assigned as partners by the foreign intelligence agency. Soon, the guys become loyal comrades, but during their first assignment, they both fall in love with the same woman.
Cast
Mikhail Efremov
Aleksandr Baluev
Sergey Gorobchenko
Grigory Siyatvinda
Aleksey Makarov
Aleksei Maklakov
Cast and Crew

6.5 IMDb
Seasons
Oficery - Season 1 Season 1
2006, 8 episodes
 
Oficery - Season 2 Season 2
2009, 8 episodes
 
