"Officers" is a series about two military men from a long line of soldiers who are sent on dangerous missions during the conflicts in Afghanistan and Africa. Egor, the son of a general and a graduate of a military academy, prefers to lead a carefree and fun lifestyle. After a brawl between Egor and Sanya, a former paratrooper, on the beach, they are assigned as partners by the foreign intelligence agency. Soon, the guys become loyal comrades, but during their first assignment, they both fall in love with the same woman.

Expand