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Kinoafisha TV Shows Obitel

Obitel (2021 - 2021)

Обитель 18+
Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 56 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 7 hours 28 minutes

TV series description

The story takes place in the late 1920s in the Soviet Solovetsky camp. The protagonist, Artem Goryainov, finds himself in this terrifying place, where all kinds of criminals from the country are gathered - dangerous convicts and fervent counter-revolutionaries. The student begins a romance with the mistress of the camp's chief, which could cost them both their lives. Artem will have to show his bravery multiple times in order to survive in this correctional camp, find his own truth, and attain freedom.
Cast
Cast
Sergey Bezrukov
Sergey Bezrukov
Viktor Dobronravov
Viktor Dobronravov
Mikhail Evlanov
Mikhail Evlanov
Yuriy Kuznetsov
Yuriy Kuznetsov
Viktor Rakov
Viktor Rakov
Aleksandra Rebenok
Aleksandra Rebenok
Cast and Crew

Series rating

5.8
Rate 13 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  In the History genre  In series of Russia  In series of 2021 
Seasons
Obitel - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
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