The story takes place in the late 1920s in the Soviet Solovetsky camp. The protagonist, Artem Goryainov, finds himself in this terrifying place, where all kinds of criminals from the country are gathered - dangerous convicts and fervent counter-revolutionaries. The student begins a romance with the mistress of the camp's chief, which could cost them both their lives. Artem will have to show his bravery multiple times in order to survive in this correctional camp, find his own truth, and attain freedom.

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