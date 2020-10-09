The Russian youth series "The Newcomer" tackles the important issue of bullying in the teenage environment. The viewers are presented with the story of sixteen-year-old Maxim Pletnev from Moscow, who moves with his parents to a provincial town. There, he becomes a victim of cruel psychological bullying from his classmates and soon goes missing. His mysterious disappearance and the subsequent search help uncover numerous secrets not only among the students but also among other residents of the town.

Expand