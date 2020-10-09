Menu
IMDb Rating: 5.4
The New Guy

The New Guy (2020 - …)

Новенький 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
Streaming service Start
Runtime 29 hours 10 minutes

TV series description

The Russian youth series "The Newcomer" tackles the important issue of bullying in the teenage environment. The viewers are presented with the story of sixteen-year-old Maxim Pletnev from Moscow, who moves with his parents to a provincial town. There, he becomes a victim of cruel psychological bullying from his classmates and soon goes missing. His mysterious disappearance and the subsequent search help uncover numerous secrets not only among the students but also among other residents of the town.
Cast
Aleksandr Lymarev
Gleb Kalyuzhny
Vasily Simonov
Anna Demidova
Elizaveta Zaporozhets
Ivan Rysin
Best School and Teen Series

Series rating

5.4 IMDb
Seasons
The New Guy - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 8 episodes
 
The New Guy - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 9 episodes
 
The New Guy - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 9 episodes
 
The New Guy - Новенькие: Бунт против взрослых Новенькие: Бунт против взрослых
2023, 9 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Ирина 5 November 2021, 14:17
Достойный и очень актуальный сериал о проблемах подростков. Жаль, что нет информации о "Шестнадцать +" и "Системе", хорошие и нужные проекты.
