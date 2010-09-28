The events of the series "No Ordinary Family" begin in the jungles of the Amazon, where a research plane crashes. The pilot dies, leaving his ship at the bottom of the river. However, miraculously, four passengers manage to survive. Jim and Stephanie Powell, along with their children Daphne and JJ, make it to the shore and find help. But upon returning to the city, the heroes realize that each member of their family has acquired extraordinary superpowers. And as if that weren't enough, the dead pilot unexpectedly comes back to life and seeks revenge against those who abandoned him...

Expand