No Ordinary Family poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows No Ordinary Family

No Ordinary Family (2010 - 2011)

No Ordinary Family 18+
Production year 2010
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel ABC
Runtime 20 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The events of the series "No Ordinary Family" begin in the jungles of the Amazon, where a research plane crashes. The pilot dies, leaving his ship at the bottom of the river. However, miraculously, four passengers manage to survive. Jim and Stephanie Powell, along with their children Daphne and JJ, make it to the shore and find help. But upon returning to the city, the heroes realize that each member of their family has acquired extraordinary superpowers. And as if that weren't enough, the dead pilot unexpectedly comes back to life and seeks revenge against those who abandoned him...
Creator
Greg Berlanti
Jon Harmon Feldman
Jimmy Bennett JJ Powell
Tate Donovan
Tate Donovan Mitch McCutcheon
Romany Malco
Romany Malco George St. Cloud
Stephen Collins Dr. Dayton King
Series rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Seasons
No Ordinary Family - Season 1 Season 1
2010, 20 episodes
 
