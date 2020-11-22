The story revolves around a young woman named Mila. At first glance, she seems to have everything needed for complete happiness: a beloved husband named Tolya, their own house, and a beloved dog. However, one circumstance darkens Mila's life: she and Anatoly are unable to have a child. Nevertheless, the heroine does not lose hope. One day, her husband receives a promotion at work and goes to the city. There, he begins a romantic relationship with another woman. Tolya is faced with a difficult decision.

