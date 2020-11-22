Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Ni k selu, ni k gorodu poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Ni k selu, ni k gorodu

Ni k selu, ni k gorodu (2020 - 2022)

Ни к селу, ни к городу 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 46 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 6 hours 8 minutes

TV series description

The story revolves around a young woman named Mila. At first glance, she seems to have everything needed for complete happiness: a beloved husband named Tolya, their own house, and a beloved dog. However, one circumstance darkens Mila's life: she and Anatoly are unable to have a child. Nevertheless, the heroine does not lose hope. One day, her husband receives a promotion at work and goes to the city. There, he begins a romantic relationship with another woman. Tolya is faced with a difficult decision.
Cast
Cast
Lyubov Tolkalina
Lyubov Tolkalina
Aleksey Grishin
Aleksey Grishin
Mariya Golubkina
Mariya Golubkina
Aleksandr Bukharov
Aleksandr Bukharov
Sergey Tsepov
Yevgeny Mundum
Yevgeny Mundum
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Seasons
Ni k selu, ni k gorodu - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 4 episodes
 
Season 2
2022, 4 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more