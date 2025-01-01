Conspiracy Mascot Ababa ababa ababa dancing baby human! When humans are born naked everyone is loved the same Why then is it that during our lives Our fates are divided in a most cruel way Some look people in the eyes, others are not seen, some know love, others don't If that's the case I would rather be a baby until I die - a baby human "Oh what a cute baby! He makes me want to love him!" -All according to plan!That went great!- The baby she hold is actually a baby human Behind that innocent face he is snickering inside You should be one too! It's nice and easy! Baby human Ababa ababa, dance, multiply, and then world domination! Conquer Russia, Canada, and India too They don't do what I say, even though I'm the king, she doesn't look at me, even though I am her lover Why is reality like this? Do we even need truth? I pretended to laugh it all away, but the day I was told that was impossible I decided I have no choice, but to be a baby until death - a baby human "Oh what a clever baby! He's going to be a big-shot when he grows up!" -Not reallyThis is just how I am- The baby she hold is surprisingly a baby human Hidden behind a red little outfit - it's camouflage! We don't have work or jobs, it's great! Baby human Ababa ababa, dance, multiply, planet earth will be ours! Conquer China, Europe, and Turkey too "Oh what a cute baby! He makes me want to love him!" -All according to plan!That went great!- The baby she hold is actually a baby human Behind that innocent face he is snickering inside You should be one too! It's nice and easy! Baby human Ababa ababa, dance, multiply, and we'll go into space! Colonize Mars, Saturn, and the Milky Way Dance, baby humans! Dance, baby humans!