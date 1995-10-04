Menu
Neon Genesis Evangelion poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Neon Genesis Evangelion

Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995 - 1996)

Neon Genesis Evangelion 18+
Production year 1995
Country Japan
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel TV Tokyo
Runtime 10 hours 50 minutes

TV series description

"Neon Genesis Evangelion" is a multi-series science fiction anime set in the distant future. In an alternate reality, our planet is attacked, resulting in the death of a large portion of humanity and those who survive remaining in constant danger. It turns out that Earth is being attacked by mysterious and terrifying beings called Angels, who are nothing like the benevolent creatures from biblical stories. The only way to resist the Angels is through the use of robots created by humans. However, these robots require pilots to operate them...
Cast
Sue Ulu
Megumi Ogata
Kotono Mitsuishi
Fumihiko Tachiki
Kōichi Yamadera
Yuko Miyamura
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
8.5 IMDb
Seasons
Neon Genesis Evangelion - Season 1 Season 1
1995, 26 episodes
 
Stills
