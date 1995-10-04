"Neon Genesis Evangelion" is a multi-series science fiction anime set in the distant future. In an alternate reality, our planet is attacked, resulting in the death of a large portion of humanity and those who survive remaining in constant danger. It turns out that Earth is being attacked by mysterious and terrifying beings called Angels, who are nothing like the benevolent creatures from biblical stories. The only way to resist the Angels is through the use of robots created by humans. However, these robots require pilots to operate them...

