Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Seasons
Neon Genesis Evangelion All seasons
Neon Genesis Evangelion
18+
Production year
1995
Country
Japan
Episode duration
25 minutes
TV channel
TV Tokyo
Series rating
7.4
Rate
10
votes
8.5
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Neon Genesis Evangelion"
Season 1
26 episodes
4 October 1995 - 27 March 1996
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree